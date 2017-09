Due to injuries, I think Williams played at hooker more than he did at stand-off during his initial consistent run in the first team.Agree with you on Shorrocks - not sure if he'll be ready to make the step-up to first team regular next year. Think he needs at least another season relatively injury free before we can see him as the incumbent scrum-half.

'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'



Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.