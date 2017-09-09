WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Closing the game out

Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:39 am
Last week and last night we have almost let 2 dominant positions slip.Ultimatley it has not cost us the win but our points difference could be much prettier. If we had continued through last week and won by the 20+ like we should have and then last night won by 30+ like was looking likely (certainly was to me just upto the point Gildart dropped Farrell pass) we would be looking at a points difference that would be 30 better than saints! And ultimately that's what it could come down too.
Hopefully we do the business and win the next 2 games but I have had a feeling for a few weeks that we could get pipped by saints on points difference and this could be the difference.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:39 am
If is a mystery why we seem so intent on doing everything the hard way.

I'm not sure if it is ambtal issue of physical issue but we cannot seem to be able to come up with an 80 minute performance.

Ultimately though our future is in our hands and all that matters now is wins, easier said than done obviously.

Points difference is symptomatic of our style of play where we rather grind out wins rather than getting in a winning position then kicking on.

We are pretty much playing knock out rugby for the rest of the season. I hope I am wrong but we seem to be using up most of our 9 lives in the league of late, couple of big calls gone our way, Watts sending offwas massive on Friday. I know we have had a few rough calls particularly in the final but they tend to start evening themselves up again and I just hope a bum ref's call does t cost us what, despite my criticism of the coach and style of play, would still be an unbelievable achievement to make the 4 given the injury setbacks we have had in 2017.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:22 am
I just think we lack a game manager, a general. We need a halfback who will keep it simple and realises there's a time to just drill the ball in touch and take a minute out of the game.

It's a funny old game when you think people criticise our attack sometimes and say we're not exciting enough but at times imo we're not boring enough. When we were 20-6 up on Friday we had opportunities to get the ball in touch and take time out the game but instead we'd try bombs or floated kicks around the middle.

Get a proper 7 and we'll be sorted.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:52 am
I'm coming round to thinking that we only need a top class 7 and honestly I think it will make a huge difference.

Tommy has been a real disappointment this year and gets caught in possession more than Smith did (and he was caught 3 out of five times)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:03 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
I just think we lack a game manager, a general. We need a halfback who will keep it simple and realises there's a time to just drill the ball in touch and take a minute out of the game.

It's a funny old game when you think people criticise our attack sometimes and say we're not exciting enough but at times imo we're not boring enough. When we were 20-6 up on Friday we had opportunities to get the ball in touch and take time out the game but instead we'd try bombs or floated kicks around the middle.

Get a proper 7 and we'll be sorted.


Though I admit there's a time and place for eating up the clock, one of our usual game-long strategies is to deliberately keep the ball in play on kicks, in order not to allow the opposition any rest, and use what is perceived as our superior fitness and stamina.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:10 pm
tugglesf78 wrote:
I'm coming round to thinking that we only need a top class 7 and honestly I think it will make a huge difference.

Tommy has been a real disappointment this year and gets caught in possession more than Smith did (and he was caught 3 out of five times)


shorrocks might step up next year
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:00 pm
When I first joined this forum, I was really quite negative towards our style of play and the lack of change that would occur when things went wrong. I will hold my hands up and was quite critical of Shaun Wane and his stubbornness but having actually managed to see the last few games Sky, it is quite obvious what he coaches and wants from the players especially on last plays isn't happening...and now with a bigger picture to look at I can see that our lack of game management at 7 is quite restricting and causing undue pressure in most games. I would imagine the TL situation is high on the list of things to address at seasons end, I wouldn't imagine Tommy having too many arguments either. I am not sure Shorrocks after a full year out will be the immediate answer to this, but one can hope.

