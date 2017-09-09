WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Closing the game out

Closing the game out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:39 am
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 368
Last week and last night we have almost let 2 dominant positions slip.Ultimatley it has not cost us the win but our points difference could be much prettier. If we had continued through last week and won by the 20+ like we should have and then last night won by 30+ like was looking likely (certainly was to me just upto the point Gildart dropped Farrell pass) we would be looking at a points difference that would be 30 better than saints! And ultimately that's what it could come down too.
Hopefully we do the business and win the next 2 games but I have had a feeling for a few weeks that we could get pipped by saints on points difference and this could be the difference.

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Cruncher, moto748, Pieman, SecondRowSaint, tank123 and 147 guests

