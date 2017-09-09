Last week and last night we have almost let 2 dominant positions slip.Ultimatley it has not cost us the win but our points difference could be much prettier. If we had continued through last week and won by the 20+ like we should have and then last night won by 30+ like was looking likely (certainly was to me just upto the point Gildart dropped Farrell pass) we would be looking at a points difference that would be 30 better than saints! And ultimately that's what it could come down too.

Hopefully we do the business and win the next 2 games but I have had a feeling for a few weeks that we could get pipped by saints on points difference and this could be the difference.