Captain Hook wrote: I agree, which does beg the question what does a coach do about that? They really should know how to keep hold of a ball at this stage of their career.

a coach would educate them on desision and risk taking assessment and guide them to make the right choice as when to pass and when to keep hold of the ballbut in general its clear that little if any work is done on the basics passing etc not just at warrington but in super league on whole, one reason why m smith looks promising is the speed of his passes and also accuracy