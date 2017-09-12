Superblue wrote: You can't argue with that !

The pack has been a shambles all season, and has steadily deteriorated over the past few seasons. Hopeless now, needs major surgery without sentiment or emotion or favour



And I have said it before, we have become more of a local celebrity club than a town rl club. ( is that down to Simon Moran's media aurora?).

Can I just chip in here?It wasn't so long ago that our forwards were getting us to the opposition 20 (or closer) and our halfs could do nothing to get over the line bar a speculative kick to the corner?Ok, the forward pack hasn't been great but, with better backs we'd have won at least 2 or 3 games more meaning we'd have finished in the top 8!