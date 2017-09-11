|
So what about shifting Ratchford to centre and going after Lomax, he can't be happy at Saints right now, he as the number 1 shirt yet last 2 games he as been centre and halfback.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:32 am
Ben Barba could do a lot of damage ... to St Helens. He looks dreadful at the moment and cannot be worth his place. Thank God we didn't get him.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:38 am
Is it fanciful to suggest that without Hiku we could be in a lot worse position than we are?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:53 am
Captain Hook wrote:
Is it fanciful to suggest that without Hiku we could be in a lot worse position than we are?
nope he has had an effect on the team take away his toys as its unlikely Evans would have scored them we could be looking at the mpg game or worse
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:18 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Look it's not the half's so much as it is the pack.
Get the pack right and the half's we have will look world class.
Gale and Miller for eg would have been unhappy signings before the Brown came in....I bet there isn't many who wouldn't swap Brown for either at this time.
Get the pack right and we'll be right....this is what I sum up about the 2017 pack.
Cooper...poor, Hill... poor,
Hughes...poor, Westerman....injuries/average, Dwyer...poor, Sims....his best season/fair/good but gone. Clark....injuries/good, King...poor, Westwood...fair/disciplinary, Philbin...fair, Savelio...good but gone, Crosby...excused.
So the only two except Clark I'd say we're good, won't be here next year so we are only going to get worse...even if we had Thurston fronting this lot for 2018 we'd still be around the bottom half of the table.
You can't argue with that !
The pack has been a shambles all season, and has steadily deteriorated over the past few seasons. Hopeless now, needs major surgery without sentiment or emotion or favour
And I have said it before, we have become more of a local celebrity club than a town rl club. ( is that down to Simon Moran's media aurora?).
Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:27 pm
This is all pathetic with Hiku, but now with Smith going aswell I've wiped my hands of it all. It has been a shambles of a year so i'm just happy to let it go. I'm now looking forward to a new coach and see what they can do and the players they can bring in
I'm just excited for the 2018 season and forgetting this poop train of a season
Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:54 pm
ninearches wrote:
The info i got about Ratch 2 or 3 years ago is the lad doesn't want to play fullback but does so at the request of Mr Smith.
He will never get in the England team at FB ahead of Hardaker/ Tomkins etc. So wouldn't surprise me one bit. Least he's not like Russell who changes his mind more than the wind changes direction.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:31 pm
Whilst I think Ratch has a lot to offer at Fullback (that's his only major fault - too versatile) I too would love to see him given the chance to be a creative centre. He shone there at Salford and also the few times he played there in his early days for us. He doesn't seem to relish the responsibility of being the main playmaker at half-back so give him the chance to settle into what he likes doing best. He's an undoubted talent.
I would to then see us bring through a Hodgson style character at the back communicating defence.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:34 pm
Smiffy27 wrote:
Ben Barba could do a lot of damage ... to St Helens. He looks dreadful at the moment and cannot be worth his place. Thank God we didn't get him.
I think fans of other teams though that about Sandow at the end of 2015, then look what he did the next year. Admittedly the year after that he pooped off home but you get my point
