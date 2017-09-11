rubber duckie wrote:

Look it's not the half's so much as it is the pack.

Get the pack right and the half's we have will look world class.



Gale and Miller for eg would have been unhappy signings before the Brown came in....I bet there isn't many who wouldn't swap Brown for either at this time.



Get the pack right and we'll be right....this is what I sum up about the 2017 pack.



Cooper...poor, Hill... poor,

Hughes...poor, Westerman....injuries/average, Dwyer...poor, Sims....his best season/fair/good but gone. Clark....injuries/good, King...poor, Westwood...fair/disciplinary, Philbin...fair, Savelio...good but gone, Crosby...excused.

So the only two except Clark I'd say we're good, won't be here next year so we are only going to get worse...even if we had Thurston fronting this lot for 2018 we'd still be around the bottom half of the table.