So what about shifting Ratchford to centre and going after Lomax, he can't be happy at Saints right now, he as the number 1 shirt yet last 2 games he as been centre and halfback.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:32 am
Ben Barba could do a lot of damage ... to St Helens. He looks dreadful at the moment and cannot be worth his place. Thank God we didn't get him.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:38 am
Is it fanciful to suggest that without Hiku we could be in a lot worse position than we are?
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:53 am
Captain Hook wrote:
Is it fanciful to suggest that without Hiku we could be in a lot worse position than we are?
nope he has had an effect on the team take away his toys as its unlikely Evans would have scored them we could be looking at the mpg game or worse
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:18 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Look it's not the half's so much as it is the pack.
Get the pack right and the half's we have will look world class.
Gale and Miller for eg would have been unhappy signings before the Brown came in....I bet there isn't many who wouldn't swap Brown for either at this time.
Get the pack right and we'll be right....this is what I sum up about the 2017 pack.
Cooper...poor, Hill... poor,
Hughes...poor, Westerman....injuries/average, Dwyer...poor, Sims....his best season/fair/good but gone. Clark....injuries/good, King...poor, Westwood...fair/disciplinary, Philbin...fair, Savelio...good but gone, Crosby...excused.
So the only two except Clark I'd say we're good, won't be here next year so we are only going to get worse...even if we had Thurston fronting this lot for 2018 we'd still be around the bottom half of the table.
You can't argue with that !
The pack has been a shambles all season, and has steadily deteriorated over the past few seasons. Hopeless now, needs major surgery without sentiment or emotion or favour
And I have said it before, we have become more of a local celebrity club than a town rl club. ( is that down to Simon Moran's media aurora?).
