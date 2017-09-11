rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks Hatfield.
Re Ratchford.
He is indeed the most talented player in our team. Is he the ideal fullback?...perhaps not, but the point is...you put your best player in a position where they can get there hands on the ball....centre isn't one of those.
Re Ratchford.
He is indeed the most talented player in our team. Is he the ideal fullback?...perhaps not, but the point is...you put your best player in a position where they can get there hands on the ball....centre isn't one of those.
It doesn't say a lot about our team if he is the most talented player we have. Cant think of a player who knocks on as much as him in or out of contact. I won't mention Saturdays pocket pinching. Just love the way he puts his arm in the air afterwards to say sorry.