WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peta Hiku released

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Peta Hiku released

Post a reply
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:50 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 251
rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks Hatfield.

Re Ratchford.
He is indeed the most talented player in our team. Is he the ideal fullback?...perhaps not, but the point is...you put your best player in a position where they can get there hands on the ball....centre isn't one of those.


It doesn't say a lot about our team if he is the most talented player we have. Cant think of a player who knocks on as much as him in or out of contact. I won't mention Saturdays pocket pinching. Just love the way he puts his arm in the air afterwards to say sorry.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:06 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3294
Location: newton-le-willows
The info i got about Ratch 2 or 3 years ago is the lad doesn't want to play fullback but does so at the request of Mr Smith.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:19 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 662
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
Do people just post on here to have a pop or to wind rubber Duckie up, he is spot on with his comments about huki. Would will miss him more than we would miss ratchford



yes ratch has been full back all season and we have been dire haiku is the only player that has given us any hope for next season and now he is gone.

ratchford aus talent undoubtedly but has never put together even a fiull season of top performances and we stilll struggle to find a place for him in the team I disagree with him at 6 he has played there and been just as above average as he is at full back !!
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:20 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3473
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
So where does Ratchford play if not Fullback,no way would I have him the halves.only place I would have him is centre.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:38 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 662
centre or at another club for me, we have for too long tried to find him a position tho it will be interesting to see where he played under the new coach.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:43 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8423
We put him at centre and you have Patton and Brown as our only creativity.
Some one can't smell the custard!!!

The custard is back.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:57 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3294
Location: newton-le-willows
Ratchford is a utility player & ,as such, has fitted in with Smith's blueprint of play anywhere players. He reminds me very much of Willy Aspinall who was good at making breaks for himself but didn't pass much....Sounds a bit like Russell too.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:38 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 662
rubber duckie wrote:
We put him at centre and you have Patton and Brown as our only creativity.
Some one can't smell the custard!!!

The custard is back.


are we not in the market for a half ???


ratchford has played in the half and been just as bad as our other halfs so no advantage of putting him there so I can smell it and think it smells a bit iffy
he was not able to get us around the park is general kicking is hit and miss and also his desision making is suspect at times

we must now ask ourselves that if after so long we are still thinking about his best position does he have a best position and can we afford to have os much cap space taken ub by a utility back as good as he may be ????
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:49 am
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 737
Location: Warrington
In the current climate i wouldn't want Ratch to leave as any player with a modicum of talent is a rarity these days but IMO he should be playing centre if he's on the field. Shoehorning him into the side over the years has hurt us at times - most notably 2013 GF. Rumours earlier in the season that he was off to Saints, I wouldn't have lost any sleep if he'd have gone - for the supposed most talented player at Warrington he makes a decent centre, below average half and a poor full-back. As an aside in terms of rugby talent Ratchford is well behind Currie and also Livett.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Carbon Glacier, ComeOnYouWolves, Dezzies_right_hook, dickyflourbag, Gaz3376, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, morrisseyisawire, moving on..., MrFlibble, NtW, Old Timer No 4, ratticusfinch, rchick, rubber duckie, sgtwilko, Smiffy27, Steve51, suffolk rhinos, the flying biscuit, Toonwire, Trainman, Wanderer, Watford Wire, WWRLFC78 and 366 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,6321,78576,2154,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM