Hatfield Town Wire wrote: Do people just post on here to have a pop or to wind rubber Duckie up, he is spot on with his comments about huki. Would will miss him more than we would miss ratchford

yes ratch has been full back all season and we have been dire haiku is the only player that has given us any hope for next season and now he is gone.ratchford aus talent undoubtedly but has never put together even a fiull season of top performances and we stilll struggle to find a place for him in the team I disagree with him at 6 he has played there and been just as above average as he is at full back !!