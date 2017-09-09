Wirefan wrote: Something really doesn't sit right on this. Smacks of a cover up. Kind words to fans in exchange for no hassle release.



Sorry but nothing has changed since he's been here in terms of our or his own situation.



Very odd.

It is odd.In the WG he says he wants to be closer to his wife and son and extended family. Perfectly understandable. I presume they are in Australia when he played for Penrith as he mentions New Zealand is OK because "he has a daughter there". Auckland is 1,500 miles from Penrith.I suspect the NZ Warriors came in with an offer based on his recent form triggering the clause and the family thing is what the club tell the plebs like us.