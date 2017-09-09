|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 157
|
WireWireWire wrote:
Not sure why some are questioning WHY he's off? We're fighting relegation in a 2nd rate League on the other side of the planet and he's been offered 3 years in the sports premier league at the Warriors back home.... no brainer.
He's off because he's got family issues and wants to go home. No other reason. He knew what he was signing up for, as we were pretty much guaranteed to be in a 'second rate league' and 'fighting relegation' when he agreed to come over.
Plenty of other things to moan about and slag the club off about but Hiku wanting out isn't one of them as it's totally out of their control.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4433
Location: Warrington
|
Something really doesn't sit right on this. Smacks of a cover up. Kind words to fans in exchange for no hassle release.
Sorry but nothing has changed since he's been here in terms of our or his own situation.
Very odd.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 481
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
|
If it is family reasons then fair enough, being apart from family is hard for some people. But surely before you sign up for a couple of years on he other side of the world then before putting pen to paper wouldn't things like that be discussed?
I wouldn't just up and go and hope that my family follow.
|
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:48 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4433
Location: Warrington
|
Precisely. Not like he was a free agent looking for a club. Then I could understand.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1383
|
No idea what his family issues are, and no real reason for it to be divulged.
However, I do wonder whether this is something that couldn't be sorted out during the close season, and its disappointing that it had to come out now.
Perhaps after the Sandow situation the club would rather make the break with the player now, rather than risk it again at the dawn of the new season.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8932
|
Wirefan wrote:
Something really doesn't sit right on this. Smacks of a cover up. Kind words to fans in exchange for no hassle release.
Sorry but nothing has changed since he's been here in terms of our or his own situation.
Very odd.
It is odd.
In the WG he says he wants to be closer to his wife and son and extended family. Perfectly understandable. I presume they are in Australia when he played for Penrith as he mentions New Zealand is OK because "he has a daughter there". Auckland is 1,500 miles from Penrith.
I suspect the NZ Warriors came in with an offer based on his recent form triggering the clause and the family thing is what the club tell the plebs like us.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1077
|
DAG wrote:
He's off because he's got family issues and wants to go home. No other reason. He knew what he was signing up for, as we were pretty much guaranteed to be in a 'second rate league' and 'fighting relegation' when he agreed to come over.
Plenty of other things to moan about and slag the club off about but Hiku wanting out isn't one of them as it's totally out of their control.
Not slagging anyone off. Stating the facts. He can cite family reasons and I don't dispute their truth. It's fair enough. But even if that weren't the case my OP would be good enough reason anyway.
|
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8932
|
In any event, our club seem to be poor with their media strategy. In every case it's always after the horse has bolted and we know the details from our antipodean press in advance.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 115
|
Watched him today for the first time.
Seemed to have a bit of fizz about him
Can only improve the NZ Warriors
|