|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 157
|
WireWireWire wrote:
Not sure why some are questioning WHY he's off? We're fighting relegation in a 2nd rate League on the other side of the planet and he's been offered 3 years in the sports premier league at the Warriors back home.... no brainer.
He's off because he's got family issues and wants to go home. No other reason. He knew what he was signing up for, as we were pretty much guaranteed to be in a 'second rate league' and 'fighting relegation' when he agreed to come over.
Plenty of other things to moan about and slag the club off about but Hiku wanting out isn't one of them as it's totally out of their control.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4433
Location: Warrington
|
Something really doesn't sit right on this. Smacks of a cover up. Kind words to fans in exchange for no hassle release.
Sorry but nothing has changed since he's been here in terms of our or his own situation.
Very odd.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 481
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
|
If it is family reasons then fair enough, being apart from family is hard for some people. But surely before you sign up for a couple of years on he other side of the world then before putting pen to paper wouldn't things like that be discussed?
I wouldn't just up and go and hope that my family follow.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:48 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4433
Location: Warrington
|
Precisely. Not like he was a free agent looking for a club. Then I could understand.
|
