WireWireWire wrote: Not sure why some are questioning WHY he's off? We're fighting relegation in a 2nd rate League on the other side of the planet and he's been offered 3 years in the sports premier league at the Warriors back home.... no brainer.

He's off because he's got family issues and wants to go home. No other reason. He knew what he was signing up for, as we were pretty much guaranteed to be in a 'second rate league' and 'fighting relegation' when he agreed to come over.Plenty of other things to moan about and slag the club off about but Hiku wanting out isn't one of them as it's totally out of their control.