Peta Hiku released

Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:40 pm
We can't sign players offering the biggest wages in the league and we can't find the rare gems that go under the radar.

So. What is our plan. We're a shambles at the moment. If Karl HAS said he is gone to those at game but won't confirm it to the Warrington Guardian, he's a shambles too and we may as well play an academy player in his position.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:53 pm
That's it i'm done with the wire now save my money and get more enjoyment watching my son play for woolston rovers in the ncl more honest and a very good standard of rugby league
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:03 pm
Not sure why some are questioning WHY he's off? We're fighting relegation in a 2nd rate League on the other side of the planet and he's been offered 3 years in the sports premier league at the Warriors back home.... no brainer.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:59 pm
The Lomax rumour now makes some sense.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:07 pm
wire-till-i-die wrote:
That's it i'm done with the wire now save my money and get more enjoyment watching my son play for woolston rovers in the ncl more honest and a very good standard of rugby league

Wire till i die? :(
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:11 pm
Shazbaz wrote:
Wire till i die? :(


I guess he died, but then again its enough to kill anyone :lol:
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:18 pm
Warrington Guardian confirm Hiku is leaving. Smith and Hiku due in the press conference post match.

2018 Season
IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors).

Anyone still got their boots?
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:21 pm
karetaker wrote:
I guess he died, but then again its enough to kill anyone :lol:


:lol:
