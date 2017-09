The article stated will be confirmed by wire next week



If this happens than it's a real blow for us and super league



It also raises concearns about what's going on at the club we were unable to convince barba to sign and now hiku is off at the first opportunity !!



Not a good move to just allow him to go and not a good sign for SL in general that any decent player will up sticks at the first offer



It now raises the question do we play him ?? I personally say drop him and send him home now no point. Hanging on to him if he doesn't want to be here or was this the agreement with him see out the end of the season and go to warriors next year if it was announced as a johns style signing in to see end of season out then back to nrl than fine but this whole thing just shows we're not learning our lesson with regards to nrl players