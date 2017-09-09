WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peta Hiku released

Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:17 am
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2030
NtW wrote:
Wow. Just what do you do as an aspiring club in this country? The current (average) crop of home grown talent is spread so thinly that the quality of the comp is a joke. And as soon as you get a half decent overseas player put in a couple of decent performances, he lands an NRL contract.


I would image Hiku has now taken part in training led by Agar and decided he would rather not do so for the foreseeable future.
At Cas we have Millington, Roberts, Moors, Jesse Sene-Lafeo who have all been more than half decent. They haven't gone back the the NRL.
It was clear when Agar joined Warrington that you were going to have problems.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:21 am
spacks grandad

Joined: Tue Jul 07, 2009 5:41 am
Posts: 12
Is the move immediate or after our last 3 games?
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:10 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3447
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Just does not make sense if he was instrumental in the signing of Akoula,if it is true well can only see him changing his mind aswell, this is a question that needs asking of Karl at 2pm today.
