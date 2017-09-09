NtW wrote: Wow. Just what do you do as an aspiring club in this country? The current (average) crop of home grown talent is spread so thinly that the quality of the comp is a joke. And as soon as you get a half decent overseas player put in a couple of decent performances, he lands an NRL contract.

I would image Hiku has now taken part in training led by Agar and decided he would rather not do so for the foreseeable future.At Cas we have Millington, Roberts, Moors, Jesse Sene-Lafeo who have all been more than half decent. They haven't gone back the the NRL.It was clear when Agar joined Warrington that you were going to have problems.