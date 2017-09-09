This is unreal. Nobody wants to be part of this club and it's got nothing to do with Agar and Smith struggling to sign quality players even with an open cheque-book.



This is exactly the time someone needs to step with the balls to make wholesale changes from the top down. New coaching structure, retain the internationals we have under contract and recruit some solid hard-working minions a la castleford to shore up the defence. It can't be rocket-science if Castleford and Wakefield can do it with less resources and spending power.



I don't expect Maguire to be here next season but if he was I'd expect to see a few more honest performances. We really are in crisis right now... I think Hiku was the only thing to look forward to next season. Maybe Hughes will surprise us all.