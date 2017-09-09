Wow. Just what do you do as an aspiring club in this country? The current (average) crop of home grown talent is spread so thinly that the quality of the comp is a joke. And as soon as you get a half decent overseas player put in a couple of decent performances, he lands an NRL contract.



The comment in that article says it all: "at his age he was arguably too talented and too young to end up in the Super League". I wouldn't bet Stevo's mortgage on Barba seeing out his Saints contract: he'll either do well and get snapped up back home, or do poorly and get binned off for not justifying his salary. Best Saints can hope for is he does 'just OK' for a couple of seasons.



I really don't know where the game in this country can go from here. I'm an optimist, but I genuinely fear for the future of the game as a top flight sport.