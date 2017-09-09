WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peta Hiku released

Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:08 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





Joining nz warriors on a 3 yr deal.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:17 am
Builth Wells Wire






https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/league/96679398/.html
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:37 am
easyWire






This is unreal. Nobody wants to be part of this club and it's got nothing to do with Agar and Smith struggling to sign quality players even with an open cheque-book.

This is exactly the time someone needs to step with the balls to make wholesale changes from the top down. New coaching structure, retain the internationals we have under contract and recruit some solid hard-working minions a la castleford to shore up the defence. It can't be rocket-science if Castleford and Wakefield can do it with less resources and spending power.

I don't expect Maguire to be here next season but if he was I'd expect to see a few more honest performances. We really are in crisis right now... I think Hiku was the only thing to look forward to next season. Maybe Hughes will surprise us all.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:54 am
Builth Wells Wire






There has been no announcement from the club yet.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:03 am
runningman29






Says it's on compassionate grounds why he's been released but strange coincidence the Warriors want him back at the same time.If true we are a club in freefall.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:24 am
Alffi_7




This is absolutely devastating. He looked fantastic in a poor side, had big expectations of him for 2018.

He seemed really happy only a couple of weeks ago talking about his mate coming over from Penrith to join him. For that reason I don't think it's related to Warrington, more the pull of going back to the club he always wanted to be at - plus maybe other things behind the scenes we won't know about.

Thanks for saving our season Peta.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:46 am
Smith's Brolly





Would be a peculiar twist after us signing his best mate. Never know. Maybe he won't come over either.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:00 am
Wires71





The one bright spot of the season.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:11 am
Boss Hog




I was concerned about where we are going to recruit extra players from, if we retain our SuperLeague status.

It`s now obvious that no Top Line NRL players will be happy playing in the UK.
Re: Peta Hiku released
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:27 am
NtW





Wow. Just what do you do as an aspiring club in this country? The current (average) crop of home grown talent is spread so thinly that the quality of the comp is a joke. And as soon as you get a half decent overseas player put in a couple of decent performances, he lands an NRL contract.

The comment in that article says it all: "at his age he was arguably too talented and too young to end up in the Super League". I wouldn't bet Stevo's mortgage on Barba seeing out his Saints contract: he'll either do well and get snapped up back home, or do poorly and get binned off for not justifying his salary. Best Saints can hope for is he does 'just OK' for a couple of seasons.

I really don't know where the game in this country can go from here. I'm an optimist, but I genuinely fear for the future of the game as a top flight sport.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM