Arguments used to rage as to whether it was John Burke or Widnes' Jim Mills who had been sent off the most. Ironically they came up against each other in the 1979 Wembley final . One of his greatest games was against St Helens in the semi and I recall him being carried off the field aloft by his team mates - a GREAT player. I also remember him as a kid and he was a little b****r. For all his aggression on the field, off field he was as gentle as a lamb.