Including on his debut for us I think? Away at Hull KR?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: basher11, Big lads mate, charlie, charlie63wildcat, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, musson, pocket 4's, PopTart, roverman, sandcat20, supercat, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, Trinitysince1952, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 209 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity