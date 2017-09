Trinity1315 wrote: A plumber did a job for me a good number of years ago. He told me he followed wakey in the 60's and if they lost he used to go home and cry! His name - John Burke. I didn't ridicule him- as a young kid I think I might have shed tear once or twice!

Also did some plumbing for us back in the '70's...my bro was only talking about it at the match on Thursday how we came home from school to find him working away in the bathroom and we were both gobsmacked, unlike our parents who didn't have a clue who he was