WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I need advice !!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity I need advice !!

Post a reply
Re: I need advice !!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:59 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 628
A plumber did a job for me a good number of years ago. He told me he followed wakey in the 60's and if they lost he used to go home and cry! His name - John Burke. I didn't ridicule him- as a young kid I think I might have shed tear once or twice!
Last edited by Trinity1315 on Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:16 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: I need advice !!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:41 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2916
Trinity1315 wrote:
A plumber did ajob for me a good number of years ago. He told me he followed wakey in the 60's and if they lost he used to go home and cry! He name - John Burke. I didn't ridicule him- as a young kid I think I might have sheds tear once or twice!


You wouldn't have dared ridicule him! :)
Re: I need advice !!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:21 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 628
PHe wrote:
You wouldn't have dared ridicule him! :)


Haha exactly. I knew John A lot of years ago and witnessed his temper when he decided to sort out a mouthy workmate.
My point for OP is that your not alone mate, we all hurt but only till the next match. It's worse when we lose like we did the other night, in the last match of the season! :lol:
Re: I need advice !!
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:25 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13321
Location: Ossett
I used to be like the OP - a bad result or a crap performance would wind me up for days - then a sense of hopeful optimism would start to creep in as the next game approached... bit of a rollercoaster. I'm a bit more circumspect these days - I try to enjoy the game one way or the other, then get on with real life until the next one - it's much less stressful.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, bellycouldtackle, Bull Mania, charlie63wildcat, Dave K., dull nickname, Egg Banjo, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, LyndsayGill, Murgan, musson, NEwildcat, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, Trinitysince1952, Two Points, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 213 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,1481,59876,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM