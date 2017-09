chissitt Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am

Posts: 6998



Egg Banjo wrote: I always assume we're going to lose so I'm never really disappointed when we do

You could get him on your permutation system for the top 8 finishes, that would sort him out for the time being You could get him on your permutation system for the top 8 finishes, that would sort him out for the time being fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense. snowie

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm

Posts: 17857

MashPotatoes wrote: No matter what I do to get Wakefield Trinity off my mind, the ups and downs, the justices the injustices, the long suffering rollercoaster. I just can't relax. Especially now. Could we win our last 2 fixtures and make the Semifinals? This team can compete with any other team in this league. I just feel on edge. How the hell does every other fan cope ? Am I the only one that's a nervous wreck everytime the mighty Trinity take to the field ?

I just wish I could take each fixture with a pinch of salt but the grip of a successful Trinity team always takes over. Hate it when we lose, total elation when we win. Does it take everybody else 2-3 days to get over a defeat? Or is it just me !!! Helpppppppp !!!!! I still have my days feeling sick of the thoughts of a win of the big time, call me gullible I still think we can do it I still believe any team in the top 6 can win the super league title, why think anything else, already wishing it was Thursday I used to get anxious at games and get involved at shout the team on I used to be in the seated area and one day I got up shouting with joy of a last minute drop goal that Sykes did and could of passed out feeling that dizzy I stopped doing that as scrapping me off the floorI still have my days feeling sick of the thoughts of a win of the big time, call me gullible I still think we can do it I still believe any team in the top 6 can win the super league title, why think anything else, already wishing it was Thursday wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm

Posts: 473





Devastated at full time the other night, 10 year old fighting back the tears next to me. These are the games we want to be in, great times are here. Enjoy it The great Hunter S Thompson wrote once 'buy the ticket, take the ride' and that philosophy has always served me well enough. You've got to live it a bit to enjoy it.Devastated at full time the other night, 10 year old fighting back the tears next to me. These are the games we want to be in, great times are here. Enjoy it What would a Cockney know about rugby league? charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm

Posts: 1407

MashPotatoes wrote: No matter what I do to get Wakefield Trinity off my mind, the ups and downs, the justices the injustices, the long suffering rollercoaster. I just can't relax. Especially now. Could we win our last 2 fixtures and make the Semifinals? This team can compete with any other team in this league. I just feel on edge. How the hell does every other fan cope ? Am I the only one that's a nervous wreck everytime the mighty Trinity take to the field ?

I just wish I could take each fixture with a pinch of salt but the grip of a successful Trinity team always takes over. Hate it when we lose, total elation when we win. Does it take everybody else 2-3 days to get over a defeat? Or is it just me !!! Helpppppppp !!!!!

I go through a cycle. We have a few years of mediocrity and you during those times, I am just grateful for a win and take defeat as a familiar friend. But when we get an occasional sniff of something, yes I am a nervous wreck but only for about 24 hrs in advance. It took me 24 hrs to get over Thursday. That was a REALLY tough one to take. My expectations have lowered a bit now; The Grand final is more remote now. It would be lovely to take it to the last weekend by beating Hull. I will be bricking it on Thursday! I go through a cycle. We have a few years of mediocrity and you during those times, I am just grateful for a win and take defeat as a familiar friend. But when we get an occasional sniff of something, yes I am a nervous wreck but only for about 24 hrs in advance. It took me 24 hrs to get over Thursday. That was a REALLY tough one to take. My expectations have lowered a bit now; The Grand final is more remote now. It would be lovely to take it to the last weekend by beating Hull. I will be bricking it on Thursday! Redscat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm

Posts: 636

After sixty one years watching Trinity through good and (mostly) bad times I've witnessed most things. I keep telling myself that I won't get upset if we lose, but it doesn't seem to work out that way, even after all this time. Like last Thursday, it wasn't so much losing but the way we lost. I often wonder if the players feel the losses in the same way that the supporters do. Redscat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm

Posts: 636

I really feel for the young 'uns who've never had the thrill of seeing Trinity pick up the cup (any cup), or seeing the team bring the cup through the packed streets of Wakefield. Marvelous memories. I was stood in the crowd at Westgate station in 1960 and followed the Beverley's brewery lorry all the way up to the town hall. Great days!! I wonder if we ever will see them again. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, cocker, dboy, Kevs Head, leedscat, miamivice, nathb6, PHe, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Telboy, Tricky2309, trin77, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, wtid71 and 218 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 16 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,903 1,972 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE 18 - 16 PARRAMATTA TV FT TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY 10 - 22 PENRITH TV FT TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD 52 - 14 HUDDERSFIELD FT TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD 28 - 24 COVENTY FT TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON 32 - 30 LEIGH FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON 16 - 6 GLOUC FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES 6 - 54 CELTIC FT TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE 56 - 14 BATLEY FT TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR 12 - 6 WIDNES TV FT TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS 26 - 12 FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM