Re: I need advice !!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:50 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6998
Egg Banjo wrote:
I always assume we're going to lose so I'm never really disappointed when we do

You could get him on your permutation system for the top 8 finishes, that would sort him out for the time being :D
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: I need advice !!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:52 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17857
MashPotatoes wrote:
No matter what I do to get Wakefield Trinity off my mind, the ups and downs, the justices the injustices, the long suffering rollercoaster. I just can't relax. Especially now. Could we win our last 2 fixtures and make the Semifinals? This team can compete with any other team in this league. I just feel on edge. How the hell does every other fan cope ? Am I the only one that's a nervous wreck everytime the mighty Trinity take to the field ?
I just wish I could take each fixture with a pinch of salt but the grip of a successful Trinity team always takes over. Hate it when we lose, total elation when we win. Does it take everybody else 2-3 days to get over a defeat? Or is it just me !!! Helpppppppp !!!!!
I used to get anxious at games and get involved at shout the team on I used to be in the seated area and one day I got up shouting with joy of a last minute drop goal that Sykes did and could of passed out feeling that dizzy I stopped doing that as scrapping me off the floor :lol: I still have my days feeling sick of the thoughts of a win of the big time, call me gullible I still think we can do it I still believe any team in the top 6 can win the super league title, why think anything else, already wishing it was Thursday
Re: I need advice !!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:41 pm
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 473
The great Hunter S Thompson wrote once 'buy the ticket, take the ride' and that philosophy has always served me well enough. You've got to live it a bit to enjoy it.

Devastated at full time the other night, 10 year old fighting back the tears next to me. These are the games we want to be in, great times are here. Enjoy it :)
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: I need advice !!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:33 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1406
I go through a cycle. We have a few years of mediocrity and you during those times, I am just grateful for a win and take defeat as a familiar friend. But when we get an occasional sniff of something, yes I am a nervous wreck but only for about 24 hrs in advance. It took me 24 hrs to get over Thursday. That was a REALLY tough one to take. My expectations have lowered a bit now; The Grand final is more remote now. It would be lovely to take it to the last weekend by beating Hull. I will be bricking it on Thursday!
