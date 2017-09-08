WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I need advice !!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity I need advice !!

Post a reply
I need advice !!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:48 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 439
No matter what I do to get Wakefield Trinity off my mind, the ups and downs, the justices the injustices, the long suffering rollercoaster. I just can't relax. Especially now. Could we win our last 2 fixtures and make the Semifinals? This team can compete with any other team in this league. I just feel on edge. How the hell does every other fan cope ? Am I the only one that's a nervous wreck everytime the mighty Trinity take to the field ?
I just wish I could take each fixture with a pinch of salt but the grip of a successful Trinity team always takes over. Hate it when we lose, total elation when we win. Does it take everybody else 2-3 days to get over a defeat? Or is it just me !!! Helpppppppp !!!!!
Re: I need advice !!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:49 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 446
I always assume we're going to lose so I'm never really disappointed when we do
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: I need advice !!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:57 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9503
Location: wakefield
You need to let it go mate. Move on to the next game.
Even though we lost in horrible circumstances I saw one of the best tries scored at Belle Vue on Thursday.
Take the good with the bad.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: I need advice !!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:06 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1635
Try to keep grounded and take one game at a time and keep expectations realistic, and then stretch them ever so slightly regularly
Re: I need advice !!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:36 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 52
Get another hobby or a bird.

Seriously take satisfaction in the great strides. You'll beat Hull on Thursday and TBH Wigan struggled tonight against 12 men so no question you can take them at home.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Manuel, MashPotatoes, musson, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, westgaterunner, Willzay, Winter is coming and 103 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,4221,22476,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM