No matter what I do to get Wakefield Trinity off my mind, the ups and downs, the justices the injustices, the long suffering rollercoaster. I just can't relax. Especially now. Could we win our last 2 fixtures and make the Semifinals? This team can compete with any other team in this league. I just feel on edge. How the hell does every other fan cope ? Am I the only one that's a nervous wreck everytime the mighty Trinity take to the field ?

I just wish I could take each fixture with a pinch of salt but the grip of a successful Trinity team always takes over. Hate it when we lose, total elation when we win. Does it take everybody else 2-3 days to get over a defeat? Or is it just me !!! Helpppppppp !!!!!