No matter what I do to get Wakefield Trinity off my mind, the ups and downs, the justices the injustices, the long suffering rollercoaster. I just can't relax. Especially now. Could we win our last 2 fixtures and make the Semifinals? This team can compete with any other team in this league. I just feel on edge. How the hell does every other fan cope ? Am I the only one that's a nervous wreck everytime the mighty Trinity take to the field ?
I just wish I could take each fixture with a pinch of salt but the grip of a successful Trinity team always takes over. Hate it when we lose, total elation when we win. Does it take everybody else 2-3 days to get over a defeat? Or is it just me !!! Helpppppppp !!!!!
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:49 pm
I always assume we're going to lose so I'm never really disappointed when we do
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:57 pm
You need to let it go mate. Move on to the next game.
Even though we lost in horrible circumstances I saw one of the best tries scored at Belle Vue on Thursday.
Take the good with the bad.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:06 pm
Try to keep grounded and take one game at a time and keep expectations realistic, and then stretch them ever so slightly regularly
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:36 pm
Get another hobby or a bird.
Seriously take satisfaction in the great strides. You'll beat Hull on Thursday and TBH Wigan struggled tonight against 12 men so no question you can take them at home.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:25 am
MashPotatoes wrote:
Read the chimp paradox by Steve peters.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:02 am
That's actually a really good book.
If your OP was serious, that book will help you.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:12 am
Smew
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
This is easy. Losing nowadays no longer means a threat to our very existence. Win our last 2 and we finish third, guaranteed.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:13 am
Daddycool wrote:
Read the chimp paradox by Steve peters.
Or just buy a chimp. Training it should keep him occupied till next Thursday.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:30 am
MashPotatoes wrote:
Same. I only got about 2 hours sleep Thursday night. Just couldn't get the loss out of my racing mind. Some health and physical injury problems I'm suffering with at the moment pale into insignificance.
