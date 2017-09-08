Wires71 wrote:



Leigh wouldn't be able to catch us and Catalans, even if they win all their games have a -26 points difference compared to our +58. That's 84 points which won't be overcome in 2 games so we could not finish below 3rd.



Happy days - do you think there will be a big celebration at the HJ if we win?

careful on the PD. Yes its "84 + what ever we beat leigh" by BUT catalan havegames to score "+84+leigh dif" and some of that difference could be made up by what we get beat by V featherstone & Hull KR. Stranger things have happenedBeat Leigh and :-Leigh will not be able to catch us.Catalan would have to win all games including Widnes & Hull KR or they cant catch us.If Catalan beat Widnes, then Widnes would have had to have won their other 2 games including Hull KR or they cant catch us.Lose to Catalan & Widnes and Hull KR would then have to beat us at the HJ or they wont catch us.and all this assume we lose our game against featherstone.THEN points difference would come into play.Best results would be we beat Leigh and Hull KR beat Widnes then its mathematically safe.