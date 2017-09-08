WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Celebration of regaining SL place

Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:42 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8928
By my maths if we beat Leigh we are in SL next season.

Leigh wouldn't be able to catch us and Catalans, even if they win all their games have a -26 points difference compared to our +58. That's 84 points which won't be overcome in 2 games so we could not finish below 3rd.

Happy days - do you think there will be a big celebration at the HJ if we win? :HUG:
Re: Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:38 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3287
Location: newton-le-willows
I believe there is a trophy on offer for such an achievement....an aluminium tray off a meat & potato pie !
Re: Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:36 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 316
Location: Dubai
Stop being so negative... there's always next year for 8th place. You can't be out of he bottom four every year.

Mark my words, one day a rich benefactor will come in with an open cheque book and then we'll sign some international class players and easily win Super League. The other clubs won't be laughing then.
Re: Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:46 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5569
Location: South Stand.....bored
Open top bus
Road closures
Freedom of the town to all squad players. Matty Russell will be able to drive his sheep down Bridge Street.
An MBE for Jack Hughes. More Bleedin' Errors
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:59 am
mikej Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Posts: 2821
Wires71 wrote:
By my maths if we beat Leigh we are in SL next season.

Leigh wouldn't be able to catch us and Catalans, even if they win all their games have a -26 points difference compared to our +58. That's 84 points which won't be overcome in 2 games so we could not finish below 3rd.

Happy days - do you think there will be a big celebration at the HJ if we win? :HUG:


careful on the PD. Yes its "84 + what ever we beat leigh" by BUT catalan have 3 games to score "+84+leigh dif" and some of that difference could be made up by what we get beat by V featherstone & Hull KR. Stranger things have happened


Beat Leigh and :-
Leigh will not be able to catch us.
Catalan would have to win all games including Widnes & Hull KR or they cant catch us.
If Catalan beat Widnes, then Widnes would have had to have won their other 2 games including Hull KR or they cant catch us.
Lose to Catalan & Widnes and Hull KR would then have to beat us at the HJ or they wont catch us.
and all this assume we lose our game against featherstone.
THEN points difference would come into play.

Best results would be we beat Leigh and Hull KR beat Widnes then its mathematically safe.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
Re: Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:12 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3447
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Nothing to celebrate, it's embarrassing we are even in this situation.

