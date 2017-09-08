By my maths if we beat Leigh we are in SL next season.
Leigh wouldn't be able to catch us and Catalans, even if they win all their games have a -26 points difference compared to our +58. That's 84 points which won't be overcome in 2 games so we could not finish below 3rd.
Happy days - do you think there will be a big celebration at the HJ if we win?
