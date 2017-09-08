WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Celebration of regaining SL place

Celebration of regaining SL place
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:42 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8927
By my maths if we beat Leigh we are in SL next season.

Leigh wouldn't be able to catch us and Catalans, even if they win all their games have a -26 points difference compared to our +58. That's 84 points which won't be overcome in 2 games so we could not finish below 3rd.

Happy days - do you think there will be a big celebration at the HJ if we win? :HUG:

Users browsing this forum: A.C.WIRE, Mr Snoodle and 100 guests

