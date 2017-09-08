We don't do anything the easy way do we!
Two weeks on the trot it's looked like we'll have a comfortable last 20/25 mins only to let the other teams back in.
It all comes down to the lack of a scrum half who can just grind the opposition down. If you swap Tommy and Sneyd tonight we win by 40 points imo.
