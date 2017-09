apollosghost Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm

Posts: 803

Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls



Watching these men is way to stressful NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21170

Location: WIGAN

We don't do anything the easy way do we!



Two weeks on the trot it's looked like we'll have a comfortable last 20/25 mins only to let the other teams back in.



It all comes down to the lack of a scrum half who can just grind the opposition down. If you swap Tommy and Sneyd tonight we win by 40 points imo. Jukesays

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm

Posts: 5313

Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!



It can get very tense out there on the green!

Anyway, having completed the league and cup double on Tuesday it's been well worth it!



Oh I don't know.It can get very tense out there on the green!Anyway, having completed the league and cup double on Tuesday it's been well worth it! Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock



"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"



[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]



Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"



I thanked him and went on my Merry way!



RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015! thepimp007

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 1185

I'm just shocked at the lack of posting and activity on here after such an important game Wigan Peer

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm

Posts: 5508

Location: 3 Peers

thepimp007 wrote: I'm just shocked at the lack of posting and activity on here after such an important game



Thats because many of the usual posters are only really happy when we lose, and they can whinge... Thats because many of the usual posters are only really happy when we lose, and they can whinge... Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.



Big Steve wrote:

The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.



aboveusonlypie...

If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple. NSW

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm

Posts: 1677

How do we get there i dont know



how do we get there i dont care



all i know that wigans on our way RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Azul, Cruncher, moto748, Pieman, SecondRowSaint, tank123, TheElectricGlidingWarrior and 148 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,756 1,672 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE 18 - 16 PARRAMATTA TV FT TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY 10 - 22 PENRITH TV FT TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD 52 - 14 HUDDERSFIELD FT TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD 28 - 24 COVENTY FT TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON 32 - 30 LEIGH FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON 16 - 6 GLOUC FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES 6 - 54 CELTIC FT TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE 56 - 14 BATLEY FT TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR 12 - 6 WIDNES TV TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM