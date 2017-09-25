WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas now our second team

Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:20 am
tigertot
Sadfish wrote:
I feel the same, funny how a week can change things, still, Cas will be a whole different ball game to Salford, I just cannot see how we can beat them.


A last minute drop goal from Smith. It's inevitable.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:10 pm
newport dave
Sadfish wrote:
I feel the same, funny how a week can change things, still, Cas will be a whole different ball game to Salford, I just cannot see how we can beat them.


Maybe the same way we have already done twice this season.....
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:19 am
Maximus007
Its best Defence Vs Best Attack, if we concentrate and not slip up in defence and dominate their pack like we did in our 2 wins against them this season we have a really good chance, never write us off, COYS!

P.S. Please don't play Smith, Ritchie deserves his shot
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:29 pm
tigertot wrote:
A last minute drop goal from Smith. It's inevitable.


close, but no cigar 4 u....:D
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:13 am
tigertot
tigertot wrote:
A last minute drop goal from Smith. It's inevitable.


It looked like it was written in the stars. Fortunately, he is even more shoitter than I imagined.

You were unlucky, the best team lost.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:20 am
Thought your support last night was brilliant,very entertaining game that we somehow managed to win.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:35 am
Stand-Offish
As a Cas admirer, may I also take this opportunity to celebrate the shoiteness that is Matty Smith.

Imagine the game ending with His Royal Shoiteness dropping that botched attempt?

Rugby as we know it, as we love it, as Cas now play it would have died.
Am I laying it on thick enough?

Matty! Thank you for saving rugby!
Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:47 pm
jaybs
Castleford lets admit this season have been The Real Entertainers, to lose in such an important game is disappointing, to come back as Saints did, but then give credit Castleford fought back also, Smith's drop goal was poor, and to complete the fairy story Luke Gale what a precise drop goal, no wonder Betway have paid out today on those who have bet on Luke for the Steve Prescott Award.

Did disappoint me at the end of the match, yes everyone is disappointed, but after the great start Holbrook has had at St Helens, to just be lost for words and disappointed and not to say well done to Castleford let himself down in my eyes! Last night shows still a few weak links, reliable goal kicking for one! to only kick one was an important part of losing sadly.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:55 pm
jaybs wrote:
Castleford lets admit this season have been The Real Entertainers, to lose in such an important game is disappointing, to come back as Saints did, but then give credit Castleford fought back also, Smith's drop goal was poor, and to complete the fairy story Luke Gale what a precise drop goal, no wonder Betway have paid out today on those who have bet on Luke for the Steve Prescott Award.

Did disappoint me at the end of the match, yes everyone is disappointed, but after the great start Holbrook has had at St Helens, to just be lost for words and disappointed and not to say well done to Castleford let himself down in my eyes! Last night shows still a few weak links, reliable goal kicking for one! to only kick one was an important part of losing sadly.










I noticed that Powell never mentioned Saints either. But then again he never praises the opposition.
