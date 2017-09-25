Castleford lets admit this season have been The Real Entertainers, to lose in such an important game is disappointing, to come back as Saints did, but then give credit Castleford fought back also, Smith's drop goal was poor, and to complete the fairy story Luke Gale what a precise drop goal, no wonder Betway have paid out today on those who have bet on Luke for the Steve Prescott Award.



Did disappoint me at the end of the match, yes everyone is disappointed, but after the great start Holbrook has had at St Helens, to just be lost for words and disappointed and not to say well done to Castleford let himself down in my eyes! Last night shows still a few weak links, reliable goal kicking for one! to only kick one was an important part of losing sadly.