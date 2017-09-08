If they win both Hull and Wigan and we win 2 from 2 we will probably finish 3rd.



Now it scares me Cas will rest players but



1. I dont think they will want Wigan in the top 4 because they pose a real threat.



2. They play Hull before the Semis and will want to carry on some momentum.



Whats everyone think ?



In my mind we dont deserve top 4 but 2 from 2 and we have a chance if we win and dont make it then fair enough.