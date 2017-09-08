WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas now our second team

Cas now our second team
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:36 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 798
If they win both Hull and Wigan and we win 2 from 2 we will probably finish 3rd.

Now it scares me Cas will rest players but

1. I dont think they will want Wigan in the top 4 because they pose a real threat.

2. They play Hull before the Semis and will want to carry on some momentum.

Whats everyone think ?

In my mind we dont deserve top 4 but 2 from 2 and we have a chance if we win and dont make it then fair enough.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:51 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7306
It's reasonable for you think you'll beat Hudds and Salford.
Cas play Wigan at the DW then Hull at the KCOM.
Hull play Wakey (h) Cas (a)

You could win the 2.
Hull win 1 losing to Cas (a)
Wigan may beat wakey(a) but Cas (h) is the big one.
If we beat Cas this Sunday Wigan will be in the 4.
Cas won't want Saints in at 4th at you beat them convincingly a few weeks ago at their place.

My top 4.
1 Cas
2 Leeds
3 Wigan
4 Saints.

An interesting guess for the GF
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:03 pm
freddyfox73 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 23, 2016 7:12 pm
Posts: 40
Cas play Hull at home not at the Kcom.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:55 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2680
Location: advertising my villa
16-32 to Cas with 7 mins left.

Play Hull at home next week and Powell has already said we won't be resting players unless injured.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:25 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5293
Location: London
Well bugger me: we're in the playoffs if we beat Salford.

That's a turn-up for the books.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:12 pm
MojoPorter Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:47 pm
Posts: 5
We seem to be finding some form too.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:19 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15191
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Does it coincide with dropping that overrated pile of cr ap you inexplicably bought from Wigan?
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:31 pm
Azul Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 7
tigertot wrote:
Does it coincide with dropping that overrated pile of cr ap you inexplicably bought from Wigan?


I actually thought he helped you over the line tonight. Far more direct when Smith came on.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:41 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5592
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Azul wrote:
I actually thought he helped you over the line tonight. Far more direct when Smith came on.


He did Richardson wasn't all that brilliant tonight, Matty added a bit of composure just at the right time in the game.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Users browsing this forum: critch67, St pete and 117 guests

