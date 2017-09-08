WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas now our second team

Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:36 pm
LFC Saint
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 792
If they win both Hull and Wigan and we win 2 from 2 we will probably finish 3rd.

Now it scares me Cas will rest players but

1. I dont think they will want Wigan in the top 4 because they pose a real threat.

2. They play Hull before the Semis and will want to carry on some momentum.

Whats everyone think ?

In my mind we dont deserve top 4 but 2 from 2 and we have a chance if we win and dont make it then fair enough.
Re: Cas now our second team
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:51 pm
Father Ted
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7300
It's reasonable for you think you'll beat Hudds and Salford.
Cas play Wigan at the DW then Hull at the KCOM.
Hull play Wakey (h) Cas (a)

You could win the 2.
Hull win 1 losing to Cas (a)
Wigan may beat wakey(a) but Cas (h) is the big one.
If we beat Cas this Sunday Wigan will be in the 4.
Cas won't want Saints in at 4th at you beat them convincingly a few weeks ago at their place.

My top 4.
1 Cas
2 Leeds
3 Wigan
4 Saints.

An interesting guess for the GF

