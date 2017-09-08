WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas now our second team

Cas now our second team
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:36 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 792
If they win both Hull and Wigan and we win 2 from 2 we will probably finish 3rd.

Now it scares me Cas will rest players but

1. I dont think they will want Wigan in the top 4 because they pose a real threat.

2. They play Hull before the Semis and will want to carry on some momentum.

Whats everyone think ?

In my mind we dont deserve top 4 but 2 from 2 and we have a chance if we win and dont make it then fair enough.

