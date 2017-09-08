WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lets take over

Lets take over
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:27 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 536
I can be a bit hard on the team at times and i still think grix botteled it last night but he dont deserve crap hes getting.but ya know what after watching tonights game we can still do it we can do hull with bit of luck a couple of bans will come there way.then onto wigan and there best player will be the ref...but lets start on thursday lets take over the kc with big numbers its free travel so no excuses and be load n proad throughout the game and cheer the boys on win lose or draw cos no matter what its been an excellent season.......
Re: Lets take over
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:58 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6998
Jesus, I can't spake :roll:
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: Lets take over
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:36 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3201
leedscat wrote:
I can be a bit hard on the team at times and i still think grix botteled it last night but he dont deserve crap hes getting.but ya know what after watching tonights game we can still do it we can do hull with bit of luck a couple of bans will come there way.then onto wigan and there best player will be the ref...but lets start on thursday lets take over the kc with big numbers its free travel so no excuses and be load n proad throughout the game and cheer the boys on win lose or draw cos no matter what its been an excellent season.......

No he doesn't deserve the crap he's getting, strange that people dish it out in here isn't it :roll:
Re: Lets take over
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:03 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17857
leedscat wrote:
I can be a bit hard on the team at times and i still think grix botteled it last night but he dont deserve crap hes getting.but ya know what after watching tonights game we can still do it we can do hull with bit of luck a couple of bans will come there way.then onto wigan and there best player will be the ref...but lets start on thursday lets take over the kc with big numbers its free travel so no excuses and be load n proad throughout the game and cheer the boys on win lose or draw cos no matter what its been an excellent season.......
Grix chose to shepherd out its what hes does and always managed to be safe in the past, in hind sight he might of changed his actions knowing that a slip would bring about the result it did, had he grounded it or knocked it out sts would of been on the attack again. I do not hold him responsible for the loss due to what happen other events could of made the game safe before.

Yes we still can do it, I believe we will bounce back next week and then have one hell of a battle royal against wigan who will come to spoil the game playing it dirty like they did against hull fc
Re: Lets take over
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:21 am
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 277
Big lads mate wrote:
No he doesn't deserve the crap he's getting, strange that people dish it out in here isn't it :roll:



Disappointment turns ordinary dingbats in to idiots.
And then they go on the internet actually write down publicly, clearly stupid rubbish.
I might have some clearly stupid thoughts of my own but I wouldn't post em without some measure of thought and reasoning, it just makes you look like a complete trolling donk.

Grix didn't bottle nothing, he was looking for an out from the in-goal, he could have not bothered and just kicked it dead for a drop out but out of instinct he was shaping for an out, both choices were still open to him till the ball started to get away, he made a mistake, its unfortunate but that's the nature of competitive sport.
Grix is a confidence player, I doubt a load of internet 4r$ole5 posting gratuitously stupid criticism will effect him, ultimately it'll be down to how he handles the error by not smashing himself to bits over it, we need him to play next week if he's fit.


edit...sorry snowie, I had to vac up in the middle of writing this...:/

Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




