Big lads mate wrote:
No he doesn't deserve the crap he's getting, strange that people dish it out in here isn't it
Disappointment turns ordinary dingbats in to idiots.
And then they go on the internet actually write down publicly, clearly stupid rubbish.
I might have some clearly stupid thoughts of my own but I wouldn't post em without some measure of thought and reasoning, it just makes you look like a complete trolling donk.
Grix didn't bottle nothing, he was looking for an out from the in-goal, he could have not bothered and just kicked it dead for a drop out but out of instinct he was shaping for an out, both choices were still open to him till the ball started to get away, he made a mistake, its unfortunate but that's the nature of competitive sport.
Grix is a confidence player, I doubt a load of internet 4r$ole5 posting gratuitously stupid criticism will effect him, ultimately it'll be down to how he handles the error by not smashing himself to bits over it, we need him to play next week if he's fit.
edit...sorry snowie, I had to vac up in the middle of writing this...:/
