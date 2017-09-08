I can be a bit hard on the team at times and i still think grix botteled it last night but he dont deserve crap hes getting.but ya know what after watching tonights game we can still do it we can do hull with bit of luck a couple of bans will come there way.then onto wigan and there best player will be the ref...but lets start on thursday lets take over the kc with big numbers its free travel so no excuses and be load n proad throughout the game and cheer the boys on win lose or draw cos no matter what its been an excellent season.......