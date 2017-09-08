WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lets take over

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Lets take over

Post a reply
Lets take over
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:27 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 536
I can be a bit hard on the team at times and i still think grix botteled it last night but he dont deserve crap hes getting.but ya know what after watching tonights game we can still do it we can do hull with bit of luck a couple of bans will come there way.then onto wigan and there best player will be the ref...but lets start on thursday lets take over the kc with big numbers its free travel so no excuses and be load n proad throughout the game and cheer the boys on win lose or draw cos no matter what its been an excellent season.......
Re: Lets take over
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:58 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6995
Jesus, I can't spake :roll:
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, Big lads mate, Bullsmad, coco the fullback, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Kevs Head, musson, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, sarge1, Trinity1315, Wakefield No 1, Willzay and 157 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,4931,38676,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM