leedscat wrote: I can be a bit hard on the team at times and i still think grix botteled it last night but he dont deserve crap hes getting.but ya know what after watching tonights game we can still do it we can do hull with bit of luck a couple of bans will come there way.then onto wigan and there best player will be the ref...but lets start on thursday lets take over the kc with big numbers its free travel so no excuses and be load n proad throughout the game and cheer the boys on win lose or draw cos no matter what its been an excellent season.......

Grix chose to shepherd out its what hes does and always managed to be safe in the past, in hind sight he might of changed his actions knowing that a slip would bring about the result it did, had he grounded it or knocked it out sts would of been on the attack again. I do not hold him responsible for the loss due to what happen other events could of made the game safe before.Yes we still can do it, I believe we will bounce back next week and then have one hell of a battle royal against wigan who will come to spoil the game playing it dirty like they did against hull fc