Re: Watts sending off
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:40 am
Chris71 wrote:
At the end of the day the VR should only be used for deciding if its a try or not, they should not be deployed as referee in the ear which is clearly what is happening.

If suspected foul play has been committed then use the 'on report' system but Hicks was told to give a red card by the VR (Bentham) and that for me is wrong (regardless of him being right or wrong with his decision) and will destroy the game if this is what is going to happen.

For me I still think the VR is not something we should use in the game unless/until it can be used in all SL games as televised games are clearly not officiated the same as non televised.


Much as I don't like the VR and would prefer the whole thing was binned off, if it is being used then you might as well make full use of it. If, for example, a player commits a foul that is well away from the play (and doesn't have the SOL get out of jail free pass) and its spotted by the VR then why not penalise and take further action if it is justified? The problem with the Watts decision was a faulty interpretation by the VR rather than a fault in the system.

The problem with the "on report" system is that team that is the victim of the foul play receives little benefit from a player being subsequently banned
