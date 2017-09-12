WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:08 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Rugby Raider wrote:
In true Wigan tradition, both Thaler and Hicks don't count on their Salary cap either. :D


Rumour is that Red Hall are subsidising much of their wages, in order to keep them from going to Union or NRL. :WHISPER:
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:25 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
If elbow and forearm weren't promoted as said by the disciplinary panel then how do they come to the conclusion of sending off sufficient! Why can't they say the VR (Bentham) got it wrong
Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)

@Patrickmhullfc
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:58 am
Strong-running second rower
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
If elbow and forearm weren't promoted as said by the disciplinary panel then how do they come to the conclusion of sending off sufficient! Why can't they say the VR (Bentham) got it wrong


Because they never do or never have
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:16 am
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
If elbow and forearm weren't promoted as said by the disciplinary panel then how do they come to the conclusion of sending off sufficient! Why can't they say the VR (Bentham) got it wrong

Bentham's a referee, in his opinion it was a sending off thus he was duly sent off, the panel aren't there to judge referees' they're just a panel what are there to administer an appropriate course of action to the player, and just because they say it's sending off sufficient does not mean that Bentham got it wrong or that Watts was innocent.
