rodney_trotter wrote: There's 16 pages of drivel regarding a red card incident that is now done and dusted. We have the rest of the season to look forward to now including a big game against Wakefield on Thursday, so if you want to discuss wigan, you'll be better off going on the wigan forum

Erik the not red wrote: Without wasting too much time on a blind moron like you, you are the same fool on another thread who thought that Powell's cannonball tackle that ended a player's season was fairly dealt with.



All games have incidents of foul play, cheating and injury, just in Wigan's games it occurs at a higher frequency.

I didn't bring up Wigan's "cheating". Nothing to say to them? Thought not.I've still never had an answer to this question and I've been asking for years. Looks like I'll still be left wanting...Speaking of blind. I didn't say it was fairly dealt with. I offered no opinion whether it was fair or not, someone said he wasn't punished and I said he was as he received a 1 game ban.So you still don't want to bring any stats to the table to prove your point? You have an opportunity, and I'm sure everyone would love to finally get some real concrete proof of their conduct being worse than other RL teams. Right now you may aswell accuse Wigan of fielding pixies and unicorns because you have as much proof of that.