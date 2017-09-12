WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:18 pm
secondstanza wrote:
So what did Wigan do in the Saints game?

I also assume every game of RL not involving Wigan is a game played without any foul play whatsoever? Get real.


Without wasting too much time on a blind moron like you, you are the same fool on another thread who thought that Powell's cannonball tackle that ended a player's season was fairly dealt with.

All games have incidents of foul play, cheating and injury, just in Wigan's games it occurs at a higher frequency.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:49 pm
rodney_trotter wrote:
There's 16 pages of drivel regarding a red card incident that is now done and dusted. We have the rest of the season to look forward to now including a big game against Wakefield on Thursday, so if you want to discuss wigan, you'll be better off going on the wigan forum


I didn't bring up Wigan's "cheating". Nothing to say to them? Thought not.

I've still never had an answer to this question and I've been asking for years. Looks like I'll still be left wanting...

Erik the not red wrote:
Without wasting too much time on a blind moron like you, you are the same fool on another thread who thought that Powell's cannonball tackle that ended a player's season was fairly dealt with.

All games have incidents of foul play, cheating and injury, just in Wigan's games it occurs at a higher frequency.


Speaking of blind. I didn't say it was fairly dealt with. I offered no opinion whether it was fair or not, someone said he wasn't punished and I said he was as he received a 1 game ban.

So you still don't want to bring any stats to the table to prove your point? You have an opportunity, and I'm sure everyone would love to finally get some real concrete proof of their conduct being worse than other RL teams. Right now you may aswell accuse Wigan of fielding pixies and unicorns because you have as much proof of that.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:18 pm
Here's Leon Pryce's advice for Liam

https://twitter.com/leonpryce6/status/907569076230336512
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:43 pm
ccs wrote:
... just looking again, the decision is "charge", and the outcome is "Sending off Sufficient".


Sounds like sending off is always a "charge".
Or, to put it another way, sending off has never ended up with "no charge, 'cos the ref got it wrong".


Maybe not, the decision has now be altered to "No Charge".
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:08 pm
ccs wrote:
Maybe not, the decision has now be altered to "No Charge".

Has someone slipped an envelope under a door at red hall? :CURTAIN:
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:10 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Has someone slipped an envelope under a door at red hall? :CURTAIN:


We tried to, but the queue was that long we changed our mind.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:23 pm
Wigan squad update for Cas

Hicks rested.

Thaler brought into squad.

From the Wigan forum but you have to laugh
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:00 pm
bonaire wrote:
Wigan squad update for Cas

Hicks rested.

Thaler brought into squad.

From the Wigan forum but you have to laugh


Hicks will be a big miss, but Thaler won't let them down.
Wigan do seem to have strength in depth in that department.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:26 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Whereas I know you don't. :wink:

