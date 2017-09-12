AS a Wakey fan I'd much rather Watts was not playing on Thursday, but it was never a sending off in a million years. McIlorum was trying to put a big shot on and got done by his own poor technique. Glad Watts didn't get a ban and I feel that Hull would have won that game if they had 13 /17 men available.
Glad Watts is available but it was a bad decision to send him off. The SOS verdict is a grudging admission by the RFL that they got this wrong but to save face they have gone for that rather than "not guilty" which is also an option. As has been commented already an awful lot else happened in this game which has been ignored. Same as the Wigan v Saints game the week before which was a very nasty affair yet resulted in one warning and little else. The common factor in both game? The cheating pies of course. It seems their games are held to a far more liberal interpretation of what is acceptable compared to other teams.
So what did Wigan do in the Saints game?
I also assume every game of RL not involving Wigan is a game played without any foul play whatsoever? Get real.
There's 16 pages of drivel regarding a red card incident that is now done and dusted. We have the rest of the season to look forward to now including a big game against Wakefield on Thursday, so if you want to discuss wigan, you'll be better off going on the wigan forum
