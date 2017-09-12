Glad Watts is available but it was a bad decision to send him off. The SOS verdict is a grudging admission by the RFL that they got this wrong but to save face they have gone for that rather than "not guilty" which is also an option. As has been commented already an awful lot else happened in this game which has been ignored. Same as the Wigan v Saints game the week before which was a very nasty affair yet resulted in one warning and little else. The common factor in both game? The cheating pies of course. It seems their games are held to a far more liberal interpretation of what is acceptable compared to other teams.