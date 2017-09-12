WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:19 am
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6423
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:27 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1905
Location: Wigan
Wellsy13 wrote:
I genuinely don't think you understand what the word promote means.

Whereas I know you don't. :wink:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:29 am
Rugby Raider
Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 785
Location: Playing League on The Close
Wellsy13 wrote:
I genuinely don't think you understand what the word promote means.

Careful, we'll be getting Rovers fans back on here next with their definition of 'promote' and it will get even more messy.

Personally, I'm glad Liam's back for Thursday and hope it will galvanise the team further for the final run in.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:07 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 734
Rugby Raider wrote:
glad Liam's back for Thursday and hope it will galvanise the team further for the final run in.

100%, the RFL were never going to criticise the officials, but we've got him back and he'll be raring to go, along with Ellis and a few others who could return.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:30 am
LyndsayGill
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1655
AS a Wakey fan I'd much rather Watts was not playing on Thursday, but it was never a sending off in a million years. McIlorum was trying to put a big shot on and got done by his own poor technique. Glad Watts didn't get a ban and I feel that Hull would have won that game if they had 13 /17 men available.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:08 am
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 725
Glad Watts is available but it was a bad decision to send him off. The SOS verdict is a grudging admission by the RFL that they got this wrong but to save face they have gone for that rather than "not guilty" which is also an option. As has been commented already an awful lot else happened in this game which has been ignored. Same as the Wigan v Saints game the week before which was a very nasty affair yet resulted in one warning and little else. The common factor in both game? The cheating pies of course. It seems their games are held to a far more liberal interpretation of what is acceptable compared to other teams.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:00 am
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 137
Erik the not red wrote:
Same as the Wigan v Saints game the week before which was a very nasty affair yet resulted in one warning and little else. The common factor in both game? The cheating pies of course. It seems their games are held to a far more liberal interpretation of what is acceptable compared to other teams.


So what did Wigan do in the Saints game?

I also assume every game of RL not involving Wigan is a game played without any foul play whatsoever? Get real.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:18 am
rodney_trotter
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 166
secondstanza wrote:
So what did Wigan do in the Saints game?

I also assume every game of RL not involving Wigan is a game played without any foul play whatsoever? Get real.


There's 16 pages of drivel regarding a red card incident that is now done and dusted. We have the rest of the season to look forward to now including a big game against Wakefield on Thursday, so if you want to discuss wigan, you'll be better off going on the wigan forum
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:54 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 734
rodney_trotter wrote:
There's 16 pages of drivel regarding a red card incident that is now done and dusted. We have the rest of the season to look forward to now including a big game against Wakefield on Thursday, so if you want to discuss wigan, you'll be better off going on the wigan forum

OK Dave...
