Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:19 am
The Dentist Wilf
Promote; give a higher position to, elevate, move up, raise,
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:27 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1904
Location: Wigan
Wellsy13 wrote:
I genuinely don't think you understand what the word promote means.

Whereas I know you don't. :wink:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:29 am
Rugby Raider
Wellsy13 wrote:
I genuinely don't think you understand what the word promote means.

Careful, we'll be getting Rovers fans back on here next with their definition of 'promote' and it will get even more messy.

Personally, I'm glad Liam's back for Thursday and hope it will galvanise the team further for the final run in.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:07 am
PCollinson1990
Rugby Raider wrote:
glad Liam's back for Thursday and hope it will galvanise the team further for the final run in.

100%, the RFL were never going to criticise the officials, but we've got him back and he'll be raring to go, along with Ellis and a few others who could return.
