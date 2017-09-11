|
Chris71 wrote:
You not read the RFL Disciplinary charge and summary I take it? guessing you haven't with the bit of your post I've highlighted in bold. If you had you would have noticed the panel have clearly stated that Watts arm or elbow were not 'promoted'. This confirms it was a bad decision to give a card and was McIlorums poor attempt at trying to put a big hit on Watts, in essence a bit like trying to go head on against a bus only riding a bike.
I've copied and pasted the RFL statement for you (sorry I don't have any pictures but it's not joined up writing so you should be ok)
“Player carrying ball in and begins to change direction and brace for impact from defender who is approaching player at speed from the inside. Elbow and forearm of player are not promoted. Contact made between head of opponent and front of arm of opponent. Sending Off Sufficient,” the RFL stated on their website
I've read it. They do not say the elbow was not raised, because of course it was. As anyone can see the arm moves away from Watts' body and into MM's jaw. The RFL decision was to charge Watts and to consider the sending off sufficient, which clearly supports the on field decision, you know, the opposite of proving it wrong. I understood this, it seems you did not, despite it not being joined up writing, as you say. Thanks for the laugh though. Perhaps next time you want to try and be a smart booty you'll make sure you understand what you're talking about before insinuating someone else doesn't.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:03 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
I've read it. They do not say the elbow was not raised, because of course it was. As anyone can see the arm moves away from Watts' body and into MM's jaw. The RFL decision was to charge Watts and to consider the sending off sufficient, which clearly supports the on field decision, you know, the opposite of proving it wrong. I understood this, it seems you did not, despite it not being joined up writing, as you say. Thanks for the laugh though. Perhaps next time you want to try and be a smart booty you'll make sure you understand what you're talking about before insinuating someone else doesn't.
Thanks, you're reply has just proven my initial thoughts that you struggle to understand the written word with your second sentence.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:24 pm
Chris71 wrote:
Thanks, you're reply has just proven my initial thoughts that you struggle to understand the written word with your second sentence.
If you're surprised I presume you've never been to wigan
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:47 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
I've read it. They do not say the elbow was not raised, because of course it was. As anyone can see the arm moves away from Watts' body and into MM's jaw. The RFL decision was to charge Watts and to consider the sending off sufficient, which clearly supports the on field decision, you know, the opposite of proving it wrong. I understood this, it seems you did not, despite it not being joined up writing, as you say. Thanks for the laugh though. Perhaps next time you want to try and be a smart booty you'll make sure you understand what you're talking about before insinuating someone else doesn't.
And such is the force and pent up aggression of Watts lethal weapon of a left arm, McIlorum literally bounces off in the opposite direction as though poleaxed by the mighty Thor himself.........
But no, Watts fairly relaxed arm is forcefully pushed back into this torso by a Ram Man esque tackle attempt from possible the worse technique shown all season.
If a red card was given for an elbow to the face, the ban would have been 4-6 games. That no ban is forthcoming is the realisation it was an incorrect call. To end up with sending off sufficient, is the RFL attempting to back the inept officials involved.
HTH...
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:57 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
I've read it. They do not say the elbow was not raised, because of course it was.
As anyone can see the arm moves away from Watts' body and into MM's jaw. The RFL decision was to charge Watts and to consider the sending off sufficient, which clearly supports the on field decision, you know, the opposite of proving it wrong. I understood this, it seems you did not, despite it not being joined up writing, as you say. Thanks for the laugh though. Perhaps next time you want to try and be a smart booty you'll make sure you understand what you're talking about before insinuating someone else doesn't.
Reading really is not your strong point."Elbow and forearm of player are not promoted."
Promoted is a synonym for raised, lead, elevated, advanced... Need I go on?
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:59 pm
I just don't understand how they can basically say he has done nothing, yet come to the conclusion that he should have been sent off?
