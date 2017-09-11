WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Watts sending off

Post a reply
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:12 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10482
Chris28 wrote:
Yet the only thing deemed not good by the panel is the first hit on Sneyd that they say could/should have been a penalty. I don't think the officials even saw it



but the video ref would have :lol:
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:14 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26360
watts should never have been sent off. His arm wasn't out anywhere near enough to have been a deliberate attempt to injure and the only reason the injury occurred was due mcillorum's gash tackling technique. If he'd hit him where he should then he wouldn't have been anywhere near watts' elbow. It's likely cost us 2 points but we dust off and move on. Hopefully we'll get to play wigan again this year with a near fit side and 13 men on the pitch so we can show them yet again who are the better team
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:34 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4112
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Chris28 wrote:
Jake the Peg wrote:
Obviously not as stupid as you. flanders flings his arm back into connor's face resulting in him needing to leave the field for a head test. If it had happened to tomkins he'd still be rolling around on the KC pitch

Yet the only thing deemed not good by the panel is the first hit on Sneyd that they say could/should have been a penalty. I don't think the officials even saw it


Agree with the above, it was a chippy game from the opening tackle with McIlorum trying to drive Watts' head into the pitch followed in the same set the late hit on Sneyd (which non of the officials saw) and so the tone was set and continued. The fact the neither Connor, Tomkins, McIlorum, Kelly etc have not been named by the disciplinary with SO'L only getting one and Wigans only one, yet Griffin, Houghton and Watts is a concern. Then again the week before the St's v Wigan game was pretty chippy and again nothing brought up.

What is annoying and the reason why the fans of this sport are growing restless with the officials & the disciplinary is the way they cover up poor decisions/officiating and their explanation a prime example of ineptitude.

“Player carrying ball in and begins to change direction and brace for impact from defender who is approaching player at speed from the inside. Elbow and forearm of player are not promoted. Contact made between head of opponent and front of arm of opponent. Sending Off Sufficient,” the RFL stated on their website

1. The disciplinary panel admit the elbow/arm was not promoted by Watts.
2. Defender approaches with speed and from the inside.
3. The panel go on to say contact is made between head of opponent & front of arm of opponent.

Yet they deem sending of suffcient??? WTF!!!! If they admit as they clearly have Watts never promoted the elbow or arm then what offence has he committed other than being Liam Watts? So what is a player supposed to do in the situation? stick their hands behind their backs or play with cushions strapped to their arms?

The RFL would have gained much more credibility and respect had they said the above statement but with a summary of 'Incorrect intervention by VR and incorrect on field decision, red card rescinded'

Otherwise what they have now said is any defending player ballsing up their tackling technique and getting a whack on the bonce is the attacking players fault and will be classed as a red card offence.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:40 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26360
I understand the need to safeguard players but the number of penalties and red/yellow cards being given for accidental/unfortunate contact with opponents' heads is getting ridiculous now. For me, unless there is a deliberate attempt to injure or a completely reckless challenge then there needs to be a better balance of who is at fault
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: abel711989, BESTY, BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, Chris28, Chris71, DABHAND, Eastern Wildcat, edinburgh yorkie, FC Here FC There, fc-eaststander, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, giddyupoldfella, Grimmy, HFC Boy, Homenaway, indie43, Jake the Peg, Karen, nleech, Norris Cole, owd bird, Razor, Saint_Claire, SirBlighty, The FC Aces, Touchliner, Yahoo [Bot], Zaphod and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,8622,05976,2184,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM