Chris28 wrote: Jake the Peg wrote: Obviously not as stupid as you. flanders flings his arm back into connor's face resulting in him needing to leave the field for a head test. If it had happened to tomkins he'd still be rolling around on the KC pitch

Yet the only thing deemed not good by the panel is the first hit on Sneyd that they say could/should have been a penalty. I don't think the officials even saw it

Agree with the above, it was a chippy game from the opening tackle with McIlorum trying to drive Watts' head into the pitch followed in the same set the late hit on Sneyd (which non of the officials saw) and so the tone was set and continued. The fact the neither Connor, Tomkins, McIlorum, Kelly etc have not been named by the disciplinary with SO'L only getting one and Wigans only one, yet Griffin, Houghton and Watts is a concern. Then again the week before the St's v Wigan game was pretty chippy and again nothing brought up.What is annoying and the reason why the fans of this sport are growing restless with the officials & the disciplinary is the way they cover up poor decisions/officiating and their explanation a prime example of ineptitude.“Player carrying ball in and begins to change direction and brace for impact from defender who is approaching player at speed from the inside. Elbow and forearm of player are not promoted. Contact made between head of opponent and front of arm of opponent. Sending Off Sufficient,” the RFL stated on their website1. The disciplinary panel admit the elbow/arm was not promoted by Watts.2. Defender approaches with speed and from the inside.3. The panel go on to say contact is made between head of opponent & front of arm of opponent.Yet they deem sending of suffcient??? WTF!!!! If they admit as they clearly have Watts never promoted the elbow or arm then what offence has he committed other than being Liam Watts? So what is a player supposed to do in the situation? stick their hands behind their backs or play with cushions strapped to their arms?The RFL would have gained much more credibility and respect had they said the above statement but with a summary of 'Incorrect intervention by VR and incorrect on field decision, red card rescinded'Otherwise what they have now said is any defending player ballsing up their tackling technique and getting a whack on the bonce is the attacking players fault and will be classed as a red card offence.