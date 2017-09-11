WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:50 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9190
Location: King George Dock
So that's three red cards for Watts this season, and two of them have been the wrong call. Seems he's definitely got a target on his back from the referees.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:52 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 730
A unknown superstar wrote:
Would love it if they refs had to apologise to the player and the club for these sort of incidents. Couldn't get to the game as I'm out the country, but sounds as though we'd have won with 13 men.

We certainly ran them impressively close with 12, can't say we would have won, but as has been said, it's done now. We've been ripped off by officials too often this season.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:01 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4071
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Call it a conspiracy if you like, but I believe Liam got off because if they charged him they couldn't have not charged SOL for his assault on Marc. They're bent and we all know it.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:07 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6422
The whole system is ridiculous though, because how can it be Sending off sufficient .....sufficient for what, when there's no mention of foul play?

Richard Silverwood just agreed that they could have said "No charge on-field decision incorrect!" At least that would have been an attempt to gain some respect back!!
Last edited by The Dentist Wilf on Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:12 pm, edited 1 time in total.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:08 pm
Logger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 53
Hessle Roader wrote:
Call it a conspiracy if you like, but I believe Liam got off because if they charged him they couldn't have not charged SOL for his assault on Marc. They're bent and we all know it.


So they don't charge him they're wrong, and if they charge him they're wrong. Gee.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:09 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2790
The only Wigan incident reported in the disciplinary summaries is the the Sean O’Loughlin late tackle on Sneyd in the 2nd minute.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:10 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2790
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
The whole system is ridiculous though, because how can it be Sending off sufficient .....sufficient for what, when there's no mention of foul play?
I've been trying to get my head round that as well. It sounds like you can be sent off for accidental/unintentional contact with the head.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:14 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 730
Logger wrote:
So they don't charge him they're wrong, and if they charge him they're wrong. Gee.

No, the RFL create situation where they are indefensible, and most RL fans are sick of it!
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:15 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6422
ccs wrote:
I've been trying to get my head round that as well. It sounds like you can be sent off for accidental/unintentional contact with the head.


As I added just now to my above post

Richard Silverwood just agreed that they could have said "No charge on-field decision incorrect!" because by what they have said it was and at least that would have been an attempt to gain some respect back!!
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:18 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2790
... just looking again, the decision is "charge", and the outcome is "Sending off Sufficient".
