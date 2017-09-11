|
|
So that's three red cards for Watts this season, and two of them have been the wrong call. Seems he's definitely got a target on his back from the referees.
|
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:52 pm
|
|
A unknown superstar wrote:
Would love it if they refs had to apologise to the player and the club for these sort of incidents. Couldn't get to the game as I'm out the country, but sounds as though we'd have won with 13 men.
We certainly ran them impressively close with 12, can't say we would have won, but as has been said, it's done now. We've been ripped off by officials too often this season.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:01 pm
|
|
Call it a conspiracy if you like, but I believe Liam got off because if they charged him they couldn't have not charged SOL for his assault on Marc. They're bent and we all know it.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:07 pm
|
|
The whole system is ridiculous though, because how can it be Sending off sufficient .....sufficient for what, when there's no mention of foul play?
Richard Silverwood just agreed that they could have said "No charge on-field decision incorrect!" At least that would have been an attempt to gain some respect back!!
|
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:08 pm
|
|
Hessle Roader wrote:
Call it a conspiracy if you like, but I believe Liam got off because if they charged him they couldn't have not charged SOL for his assault on Marc. They're bent and we all know it.
So they don't charge him they're wrong, and if they charge him they're wrong. Gee.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:09 pm
|
The only Wigan incident reported in the disciplinary summaries is the the Sean O’Loughlin late tackle on Sneyd in the 2nd minute.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:10 pm
|
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
The whole system is ridiculous though, because how can it be Sending off sufficient .....sufficient for what, when there's no mention of foul play?
I've been trying to get my head round that as well. It sounds like you can be sent off for accidental/unintentional contact with the head.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Logger wrote:
So they don't charge him they're wrong, and if they charge him they're wrong. Gee.
No, the RFL create situation where they are indefensible, and most RL fans are sick of it!
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:15 pm
|
ccs wrote:
I've been trying to get my head round that as well. It sounds like you can be sent off for accidental/unintentional contact with the head.
As I added just now to my above post
Richard Silverwood just agreed that they could have said "No charge on-field decision incorrect!" because by what they have said it was and at least that would have been an attempt to gain some respect back!!
|
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:18 pm
|
... just looking again, the decision is "charge", and the outcome is "Sending off Sufficient".
|
