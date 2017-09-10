WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Watts sending off

Post a reply
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:39 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26357
Hopefully flanders will be up before the beak for his swinging arm in connor's face that led to him being led from the field. I won;t hold my breath though
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:28 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1711
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
If that has any truth to,it, then Hicks is more inept than first thought. A red card cannot be shown for an accumulation of incidents involving other players, that's plain stupid. A red card alters the entire course of a game. There is a have Ge difference between a yellow card following a team warning and a straight dismissal.

At the he time, on full speed replay and slow motion there is no evidence of intention which is the catylist for a red card. This is is a prime example for going on report, so not to destroy it as a spectacle.


Its irrelevant because the decision to red card Watts was taken after consultation with the video ref Bentham and not Solely Hicks thats why whatever we think about the injustice of the sending off Watts will get a ban.
That said cant see any reason the club should not appeal any ban as its likely to be at least 2/4 games
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:55 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3941
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully flanders will be up before the beak for his swinging arm in connor's face that led to him being led from the field. I won;t hold my breath though

As I pointed out on the VT and linked to the video of the tackle, that was exactly the same thing that got Watts sent off against Catalans earlier this year. the inconsistency is reprehensible putting it politely.

I wonder if there is any legal avenue the clubs can take to force the RFL to sort their excrement out, maybe to CAS (as in not the glassblowers)?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:29 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26357
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
As I pointed out on the VT and linked to the video of the tackle, that was exactly the same thing that got Watts sent off against Catalans earlier this year. the inconsistency is reprehensible putting it politely.

I wonder if there is any legal avenue the clubs can take to force the RFL to sort their excrement out, maybe to CAS (as in not the glassblowers)?


flanders swings his arm into connors face in back play. watts was sent off for a high tackle in catalans
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:07 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18132
Location: Back in Hull.
Miloudi got sent off for allegedly spitting for Doncaster this weekend.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:10 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5611
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully flanders will be up before the beak for his swinging arm in connor's face that led to him being led from the field. I won;t hold my breath though


Swinging arm? I knew you were stupid but not that stupid. Connor was trying to pull SOL back and he pushes him away.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:28 am
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 165
When will we find out if Watts is receiving a ban?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:15 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10143
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
rodney_trotter wrote:
When will we find out if Watts is receiving a ban?

We'll find out any charges today and he'll be at Red Hall tomorrow evening if charged
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Watts sending off
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:22 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1899
Location: Wigan
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully flanders will be up before the beak for his swinging arm in connor's face that led to him being led from the field. I won;t hold my breath though

Do you also hope Connor faces the same for his own swinging arm into Tomkins face?
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Cherry_&_White, Edinburgh Warrior, fosdyke99, Homenaway, item ardull, Karen, KC BRI, Mulder, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, shauney, SirBlighty, skoot, The FC Aces, yorksguy1865 and 231 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,7491,88976,2164,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM