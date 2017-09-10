Mild mannered Janitor wrote: If that has any truth to,it, then Hicks is more inept than first thought. A red card cannot be shown for an accumulation of incidents involving other players, that's plain stupid. A red card alters the entire course of a game. There is a have Ge difference between a yellow card following a team warning and a straight dismissal.



At the he time, on full speed replay and slow motion there is no evidence of intention which is the catylist for a red card. This is is a prime example for going on report, so not to destroy it as a spectacle.

Its irrelevant because the decision to red card Watts was taken after consultation with the video ref Bentham and not Solely Hicks thats why whatever we think about the injustice of the sending off Watts will get a ban.That said cant see any reason the club should not appeal any ban as its likely to be at least 2/4 games