Jake the Peg wrote:
Hopefully flanders will be up before the beak for his swinging arm in connor's face that led to him being led from the field. I won;t hold my breath though
As I pointed out on the VT and linked to the video of the tackle, that was exactly the same thing that got Watts sent off against Catalans earlier this year. the inconsistency is reprehensible putting it politely.
I wonder if there is any legal avenue the clubs can take to force the RFL to sort their excrement out, maybe to CAS (as in not the glassblowers)?