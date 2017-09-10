Father Ted wrote: Watts didn't get sent off in an isolated incident. The previous 20 mins were dreadful with both sides coming up with quite brutal tackles.

McIlorum had a swinging arm into his throat from which Wigan went ahead from the pen. The foul play was put on report. Both captains were then warned yet again for the third time. Cummings said at the time of the on report that it wouldn't be long before cards were being shown. It wasn't. If it was an isolated incident Watts might have got away with a yellow, he might not, who knows. In that atmosphere he'd no chance of staying on the field.

If that has any truth to,it, then Hicks is more inept than first thought. A red card cannot be shown for an accumulation of incidents involving other players, that's plain stupid. A red card alters the entire course of a game. There is a have Ge difference between a yellow card following a team warning and a straight dismissal.At the he time, on full speed replay and slow motion there is no evidence of intention which is the catylist for a red card. This is is a prime example for going on report, so not to destroy it as a spectacle.