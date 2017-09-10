WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Watts sending off

Post a reply
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:15 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2786
The more I watch it, the worse the ref red card decision becomes, but what do I know?

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/h ... igan/47705
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:19 pm
Logger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 51
If I was a Hull fan I wouldn't be slagging off the RFL. Didn't they organise or sanction the "merger" with Gateshead that kept Hull in business?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:31 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10473
the same rfl that allowed wigan to break the cap and relegation?

the same rfl that have given numerous chances to wakey n cas to get their grounds sorted, then still let them use them?

yeah we got special treatment lol
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:40 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2786
.... especially as the rfl were actively encouraging club mergers, with a £1.25m carrot, for most of 1999.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:32 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18126
Location: Back in Hull.
Logger wrote:
If I was a Hull fan I wouldn't be slagging off the RFL. Didn't they organise or sanction the "merger" with Gateshead that kept Hull in business?


It was more of a takeover, so your saying because the RFL helped us nearly 20 years ago, we can't complain about any of their decisions ever again?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:01 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5609
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Hicks sent him off at home to Cas and sin binned him in the Catalans home game. Child sent him off in Perpignan. Last night was the eighth home game in Super League out of fourteen which featured at least a yellow card against us.


8 out of 14 games a Hull player has received a card and a lot of you think it's an RFL/referee conspiracy or an injustice? Wow :lol:

Maybe we should pass on our "thugs" moniker.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:11 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17499
Wigg'n wrote:
8 out of 14 games a Hull player has received a card and a lot of you think it's an RFL/referee conspiracy or an injustice? Wow :lol:

Maybe we should pass on our "thugs" moniker.


I don't think that, by the way, although it still doesn't make the Watts sending off on Friday correct.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:31 pm
Mr Incredihull User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 15, 2004 11:16 pm
Posts: 369
Location: Dark side of the moon
Even macca says it's not malicious or intentional,we should have Liam back for Thursday if there is any justice with the stupid review panel,I won't hold my breath tho
Black and whiter since 1978
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:18 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7299
Watts didn't get sent off in an isolated incident. The previous 20 mins were dreadful with both sides coming up with quite brutal tackles.
McIlorum had a swinging arm into his throat from which Wigan went ahead from the pen. The foul play was put on report. Both captains were then warned yet again for the third time. Cummings said at the time of the on report that it wouldn't be long before cards were being shown. It wasn't. If it was an isolated incident Watts might have got away with a yellow, he might not, who knows. In that atmosphere he'd no chance of staying on the field.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:35 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7117
Location: Here there and everywhere
Father Ted wrote:
Watts didn't get sent off in an isolated incident. The previous 20 mins were dreadful with both sides coming up with quite brutal tackles.
McIlorum had a swinging arm into his throat from which Wigan went ahead from the pen. The foul play was put on report. Both captains were then warned yet again for the third time. Cummings said at the time of the on report that it wouldn't be long before cards were being shown. It wasn't. If it was an isolated incident Watts might have got away with a yellow, he might not, who knows. In that atmosphere he'd no chance of staying on the field.


If that has any truth to,it, then Hicks is more inept than first thought. A red card cannot be shown for an accumulation of incidents involving other players, that's plain stupid. A red card alters the entire course of a game. There is a have Ge difference between a yellow card following a team warning and a straight dismissal.

At the he time, on full speed replay and slow motion there is no evidence of intention which is the catylist for a red card. This is is a prime example for going on report, so not to destroy it as a spectacle.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, barham red, Beanman, Bing [Bot], ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, FrEaK-HullFC, Hessle old fc, KC BRI, Listerofsmeg, Mild mannered Janitor, mwindass, proper-shaped-balls, Raggytash, stew, vitch, yorksguy1865 and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,3842,07276,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM